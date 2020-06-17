Science Channel Uncovers Secrets of Ancient Civilization in ‘Lost Pyramids of the Aztecs’ Special (Exclusive)

✖

The Science Channel is diving deep into the mysteries surrounding one of the most powerful civilizations of all time in Lost Pyramids of the Aztecs, premiering Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET. PopCulture.com can exclusively announce that with CGI imagery, ground-breaking archaeological technology, and unique access to rarely-seen sites of new excavations, the Science Channel special will take a peek behind the curtain at the ancient society's mysterious rise and fall.

The Aztecs dominated Mexico more than 700 years ago, developing intricate social, agricultural and political systems that, alongside their ingenious engineers and powerful warriors, allowed them to conquer large territories and build incredible and ambitious projects. Despite the peak of this civilization, archaeologists are still trying to determine how exactly they were wiped out after just 200 years by Spanish invaders who destroyed much of the evidence that would allow people today to understand fully the Aztec society.

The Science Channel's two-hour special gives viewers unprecedented access to archaeologists at work on these very questions as they show off sites typically hidden from the public eye. Investigators will also give an inside look at their work to determine the mysteries of the Aztecs' everyday life, as well as the ways in which they built their empire. The archaeologists are hopeful that these new excavations will reveal the secrets of what life was like inside this empire during its peak, as well as amid the fall. Additionally, investigators still help to answer where the group of nomads originated from, and how they were able to construct their pyramids and other stunning architectural accomplishments with only manpower.

