'Say Yes to the Dress': Randy Fenoli 'Worried' When Both Brides Love the Same Gown 'In Sickness and In Health' Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Randy Fenoli is feeling a little "worried" when brides Rachael and Taylor both fall in love with the same gown in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health, premiering Monday, Jan. 4 on Discovery+. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly made it difficult for the Kleinfeld Bridal team to make the dreams of brides-to-be come true, but with a virtual fitting of hand-selected gowns, Rachael and Taylor still have the chance to find their dream dresses just a few days before their wedding.

The ladies' ceremony plans are far from expected, as Rachael, who is in the Air Force, recently learned she was to deploy, forcing the couple to move their wedding date up. Fenoli was already feeling the crunch when he was tasked with sending the brides a box of ready-to-wear gowns, but has his fears realized when Taylor falls in love with a dress he pulled for Rachael.

"They both said that they like Beverly, and I kind of saw Rachael wearing Beverly probably more than Taylor," he tells the camera, video chatting the brides from his home. "But Taylor is the one in it, and she really loves it, so now I'm wondering what's Rachael going wear. We'll see!"

Taylor certainly has fallen in love with the dress pulled for her fiancée, gushing that it "hits [her] in the exact right places" and makes her feel "gorgeous." When Rachael admits she also chose that same dress as her favorite, she initially defers to her future wife: "I can't put it on after that," she tells her family.

"I was worried about this!" Fenoli exclaims, as he asks Rachael to try the dress on as well, at least for him. Taylor does have another dress she also likes, which opens up the possibilities for the couple, but Fenoli counts his blessings that there are dresses that work for both women, even if it's the same one. "Thank God these dresses fit," he admits. "I was nervous. And [Taylor] likes two of them; I was nervous she wasn't going to like any of them."

Weddings have looked different in 2020 than ever before, but the former fashion director of Kleinfeld Bridal told PEOPLE earlier this month that he wanted to give back to the brides who have had to pivot on a moment's notice. "2020 has been quite a year, and my heart breaks whenever I think about the brides whose wedding dreams have been dashed by the pandemic," he said. "With Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health, we wanted to give some of those brides a glimmer of hope, and I feel like that’s exactly what we did by helping them say yes virtually!" All episodes of Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and in Health premiere Monday, Jan. 4 on Discovery+. For more on the shows making their premiere on the new streaming network, click here.