Savannah Chrisley ‘Smitten’ Over Fiance Nic Kerdiles Prior to Engagement

Savannah Chrisley couldn’t help but gush over beau Nic Kerdiles months before the Growing Up Chrisley star would agree to be his wife.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Savannah was called out by her fashion designer friend Daniel for just how into her hockey player boyfriend she was since they began dating in November 2017.

“I’ve never seen you so smitten with someone ever!” he told her.

Savannah didn’t disagree, replying, “Trust me, I know. I’ve never been more in love with a human being than I am him.”

And while Kerdiles wasn’t originally going to be able to come down and visit her when she was in Los Angeles due to his commitments playing hockey in Canada, the thoughtful athlete made sure to surprise Savannah, showing up at her door.

“This is a dream come true!” Savannah shrieked.

It comes as no shock then that when Kerdiles surprised the reality personality with a proposal on Christmas Eve, which they announced in April to PEOPLE, the Nashville socialite was thrilled to accept.

“[On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious,” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.’”

“And then my mom said she forgot something at the store. So, I got in the car and went to the store with her,” she continued. “When we came back and we walked in the door, no one was there. Our best friend’s kid, Dylan, goes, ‘Hey, I think they’re looking for you outside.’ I walk outside and it’s all lit up! And Nic’s family is standing on one side, my family and friends are standing on the other, and then I just start freaking out because I’m like, ‘This isn’t really about to happen.’”

But it was, Savannah gushed: “And then, Nic looks at me and he was like, ‘Hey babe, will you come here?’ And you can tell you he was so nervous, and I was nervous. That was a long walk. I was like, ‘What is going down?’ And then, it’s funny. He tells me now that he forgot everything he wanted to say. He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.’ And it was just so cute and everyone was crying. It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: Instagram/Savannah Chrisley