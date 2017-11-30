Savannah Chrisley Shares Adorable Holiday Throwback With Brother

Savannah Chrisley is getting in the holiday spirit, and throwing it all the way back to days before her family found reality fame with a vintage photo.

Nothing like sibling love ❤️ don’t forget #chrisleyknowsbest on Thursday at 10/9c!! @chasechrisley A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:49am PST

In the photo posted by the Chrisley Knows Best cast member Tuesday, a young Savannah poses proudly beside brother Chase Chrisley and a massive snowman.

“Nothing like sibling love,” she captioned the picture.

Chase also posted the shot, but captioned it, “Some things never change.”

Fans loved seeing the USA reality stars before they made it to television.

“You look so different!!!” one fan commented.

“How cute! Was Chase a troublemaker then?” another joked.

“We need to see more of the ‘times before Chrisley.’” one fan suggested. “The world would love to see how well mom and dad did and how much fun the family had. Everyone wants to see great memories.”

Savannah is recently living the single life after breaking up with NBA boyfriend Luke Kennard in August.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” she said in a statement to E! News at the time.

“I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family,” she added.