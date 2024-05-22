Savannah Chrisley Opens up About Her 'Trauma' After 'Intensive Therapy Program'

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her mental health. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, spoke about working through her "trauma" through an "intensive therapy program" that was a "game-changer" during Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, revealing that she attended the Onsite program two times.

"I think for me, the whole reason I was going was to help me deal with trauma," she explained. "Like, in my life from childhood to now, there are so many different types of trauma." Keeping a journal throughout the process was helpful, and Chrisley revealed that her first entry dates back to around her birthday two years ago. At that time, the reality personality learned that trauma can "outlive an event" in the body, which resonated with her.

"You'd see it with me, that something's happened and it's triggered something and I break down or fall apart or have a freakout, whatever it may be, because you don't realize that your body reacts before your mind reacts," she explained, noting that because she has been dealing with trauma for "almost 20 years" of her life, she had previously noticed herself using those experiences as an excuse for her "poor behavior."

The Growing Up Chrisley star said it was important for her to work on finding "grace" for herself and others. "I've been very open about my family dynamics, and I am not great at grace," she explained. "There are some things I'm just not great at when it comes to, like, people who have wronged me. But also, understanding your family of origin allows you to have more grace." The Masked Singer alum continued that while people often want to portray a "picture-perfect image" of her family, "the moment you see it for what it is, this the moment you're allowed to even give yourself grace for your feelings towards people or the situation, which is hard."

Chrisley has been open about her mental health struggles in the past, revealing last year that around when she and her family began filming their reality show, she attempted suicide in a "cry for help." She revealed on her podcast in May 2023, "It's so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like you're mind just blocks it out. I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur."

When she was 15 or 16, Chrisley said she remembers waking up in the hospital with her parents Todd Chrisley, 54, and Julie Chrisley, 50, by her side. "My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk," she shared. "Telling me his life stories, his trauma. Trying to let me know like, 'Hey, I'm not this perfect person you've always thought I am. I've gone through stuff in my life, too. I've had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.' And talking to me about it. And it took me a while."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.