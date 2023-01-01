Savannah Chrisley Grappling With Parent's Prison Sentence, 'Can't Move on' With Life Goals

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she would not do while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in prison starting next month. As the 25-year-old said in the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, she won't be able to move on to having kids or getting married. Todd serves 12 years in prison, and Julie serves seven years, respectively. In June, the two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. In January, both are scheduled to report to prison. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she said. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid." Even so, Savannah admitted that if her parents were to have their way, she would continue living her life.

"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she said. "I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me." Savannah's brother, Chase, spoke on her podcast last week for the first time since his parents were sentenced. The episode revealed Chase's reasons for not speaking publicly about his parents' convictions. "I don't owe the public an explanation," the Chrisley Knows Best alum said. "I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love. Obviously, what we have been going through is hell, it is a terrible, terrible situation, but I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

He added, "And I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and figure out who I am as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there." As per official documents, Todd and Julie were ordered to report to two separate federal prisons by 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. Julie will serve her time at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, about two and a half hours away from Todd at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. In their respective facilities, both will be subject to minimum security measures. Todd and Julie are currently appealing the conviction.