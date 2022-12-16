Todd and Julie Chrisley Ordered to Begin Prison Sentences Very Soon

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be reporting to prison to serve out their sentences at the start of the new year. The Chrisley Knows Best stars, who were convicted of tax fraud earlier this year, will travel down to Florida to serve time in minimum-security prisons.

Todd and Julie have been ordered to report to two different federal prisons by 12 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Todd will serve out his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be just under three hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna and placed under minimum security.

The reality television personalities were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June, with Julie also being convicted of an additional wire fraud charge. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The Chrisleys' conviction came after Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use. The Chrisley Knows Best stars have denied any wrongdoing throughout the legal process and entered a plea of not guilty. Following their conviction, Todd and Julie filed a motion for a new trial and acquittal claiming that their initial trial was "fundamentally unfair."

The couple has discussed publicly their upcoming prison sentences on their Chrisley Confessions podcast, telling listeners that they were leaning on their faith during this difficult time. "We're doing as well as we can do right now," Todd said. "We have placed our faith in God. We trust that, at some point, God is going to shed light where there's darkness. God is going to walk us through the valley. We try not to get weighed down in the baggage of the gossip."

Todd continued that they were unable to discuss many of the accusations made in their appeal that the initial trial was unfair. "We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed]... ," he said. "Don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it's in your heart and your will to do so."