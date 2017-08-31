Savannah Chrisley Shades Ex in Latest Instagram Post

It sounds like Savannah Chrisley‘s split from her ex-boyfriend, Luke Kennard, might not have been as amicable as the former couple made it sound when announcing their breakup. On Thursday, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to seemingly throw shade at Kennard.

YES 🙌🏼 #realmen A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

“When you actually date a real man, you’ll get the ‘Don’t worry babe, I got it. Let;s go. Let’s do it…I planned this for us.’ Instead of dealing with ‘Sorry I forgot, I can’t make it, not today. You didn’t text me first, I was busy, sorry for not texting you all day.’ Type of man,” the photo read.

Chrisley shared the post with the caption, “YES #realmen.”

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old reality star and her 21-year-old NBA baller beau decided to call it quits.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Chrisley said in a statement to E! News.

“I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that Chrisley has seemingly slammed Kennard. Hours before they announced their breakup, Chrisley shared several cryptic tweets that were likely about her ex-boyfriend.

“Nothing but a lot of wasted time and energy!” she wrote. “When someone treats you bad just remember that there is something wrong with them…not u. Normal people don’t go around destroying others.”

The two split only days after the Chrisley family patriarch, Todd Chrisley, gave them his stamp of approval.

“We love him. He’s a good, decent, honest, honorable young man. He’s very strong and committed to his faith. His family are quality, good, decent people,” Todd said.

“They’re young. Whether the relationship turns into a full-fledged, lifelong commitment, who knows! As of right now, if the relationship ended tomorrow, she would walk away a better woman because of the impact he has had on her,” he also added.