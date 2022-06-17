Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parent's Todd and Julie's Guilty Conviction for Tax Fraud

Todd and Julie Chrisley were handed down a guilty conviction in their recent tax fraud trial, and now their daughter Savannah Chrisley has broken her silence on the situation. Taking to Instagram Savannah shared some photos of her family, as well as a lengthy quote from popular lifestyle blogger Zanna Keithley. The quote is about the power of positive thinking and how people can benefit from it during times of difficulty.

"Hi there my Instagram family...it's been a few weeks," Savannah wrote on the post's caption. "Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you...please be kind. This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)" She continued, "Recently, I've felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior...I pray for strength, hope, and love."

Concluding her message, Savannah wrote, "Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn't over. Now let's get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling – no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed."

On June 7 it was reported that Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP. All three are currently free on bond, with their sentencing set for Oct. 6.

Following the verdict, Todd's attorney, Bruce Morris, told TMZ, "We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal." The couple's lawyer Steve Friedberg confirmed this, telling PEOPLE, "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated." Friedberg continued, "They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."