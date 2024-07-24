Chloe Chrisley Recalls Adoption by Todd and Julie Chrisley: 'Best Day Ever'

'Chrisley Know Best' alum Savannah Chrisley has had custody of her younger siblings while their parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve prison sentences.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's adopted daughter Chloe Chrisley says the day the former Chrisley Knows Best stars adopted her was the "best day ever."

The 11-year-old is Todd's biological granddaughter, as she is the child of his son Kyle. The couple was awarded custody of Chole at a young age after both her parents ran into serious legal trouble, and has been under Savannah's guardianship since Todd and Julie reported to prison on financial crime convictions.

Now, the young Chrisley has opened up to her big sister Savannah — on a new episode of the Unlocked podcast — about the experience of being legally adopted by Todd and Julie. "You chose for your mom to be Julie and for your dad to be Todd, and why is that?" Savannah asked Chloe, to which she replied, "Because they're my parents." Savannah then asked "Do they make you feel loved and safe?" Chloe responded, "Yes."

Going on to reflect on her adoption day, Chloe recalled sitting on her mom's lap when the judge signed off on the paperwork to make things official. "Dad was crying a lot," she remembered of Todd. "It was a good day." Savannah added that she recalled Chloe being "so happy" as Todd "was sobbing."

The pair also laughed about Chloe wearing a "onesie" under her nice dress, because it had been "pajama day" at her school. "Best day ever," Chloe said, again calling her "adoption day" as her most favorite memory.

In November 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie was given a seven-year sentence. Two months after their convictions, the pair each reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

It was recently announced that a judge has vacated Julie's sentence. Todd's sentencing and conviction have been upheld. Julie will remain behind bars while she awaits a hearing. Savannah has said they hope that she will be home by Thanksgiving.