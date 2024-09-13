Justin Timberlake Officially Pleads Guilty, Breaks Silence With Drunk Driving Message

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while impaired after being arrested in the Hamptons on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Timberlake agreed to pay a fine as part of his plea deal, according to The New York Times, and the musician will also complete 25-40 hours of community service that was included upon Judge Carl Irace's insistence. He must also make a public statement on the dangers of drinking and driving as part of the deal, according to NBC News.

Timberlake had previously pleaded not guilty to his original charge of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor that could have landed him up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

The *NSYNC boy bander was arrested just after midnight on June 18 after failing to stop at a stop sign and veering out of his lane, police reported. When Timberlake was pulled over by an officer, police reported his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol, despite his claim of having just one martini. Timberlake "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests and declined a breathalyzer test.

Friday, Timberlake addressed Irace in court, telling him that throughout his life, he had tried to hold himself to the "highest standard possible," and has found himself "in a position of disappointment" with himself since his arrest. "I did not live up to the standard I hold myself to," Timberlake said, adding, "I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment. I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this situation I put myself in."

After his court appearance, the "SexyBack" singer spoke to a crowd outside the courthouse, encouraging them to explore transportation options if they do decide to drink. "Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life, and as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself. And this was not that. This was not that," he said. "I found myself in a position where I could've made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that and I also understand... that I have a platform, you have a platform, we share that platform."

Timberlake continued, "What I'd like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever's listening and watching right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have... Even one drink. Don't get behind the wheel of a car."

He concluded his message by thanking the people who have been involved in his case, "from everyone in the courtroom to everyone outside, including the police department," adding, "I'd like to say we can all be more safe out there. And I'm gonna do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part. And thank you very much."