Savannah Chrisley Swoons Over Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles on Valentine’s Day: ‘Never Not Thinking of You’

Savannah Chrisley has got new beau Nic Kerdiles on her mind 24/7!

The Chrisley Knows Best personality, 20, gushed over her hockey player boyfriend in a romantic Valentine’s Day post on Instagram Wednesday, just over a month after the two confirmed they were dating on the same social media platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The USA Network reality cast member enclosed her Valentine’s Day message to the 24-year-old San Diego Gulls player with a slideshow of the couple’s cutest moments — including kisses, cuddles and a hilarious video of the two singing along to Justin Bieber through an Instagram filter.

The slideshow also appears to reveal what the athlete got his girlfriend for the romantic holiday — a box of white roses from Venus et Fleur, a fragrance from Tom Ford and gold booties.

“In case you ever foolishly forget…I’m never not thinking about you!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for being my bestfriend…doing life with you is so incredibly fun and I wouldn’t want it any other way!! My Valentine is pretty freaking HOT you have my heart @nickerdiles #happyvalentinesday #bestfriends #loveandlaughter.”

The couple confirmed they were dating on Jan. 11 when Chrisley posted a heartfelt birthday wish to her beau on Instagram.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person [Kerdiles], I hope you have the most amazing day ever! and I’m sorry I can’t be there,” she captioned a slideshow of the two.

“But I do wanna take a second to say…It’s kinda crazy how God works! After spending months of focusing on ME…you came along,” she continued about their relationship.

“Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we’re thousands of miles away from each other! Thank you for respecting me the way that all men should respect women…and above all else…thank you for your selfless, patient, kind, and loving heart!!” she wrote, adding, “You’re a good one! Oh…and that smile!!!”

Chrisley was last linked romantically with NBA player Luke Kennard, whom she dated for four months before breaking up in August. She was also rumored to have been hanging out with NFL player Tim Tebow, but nothing came of the initial speculation.

“Obviously, any breakup you go through, it’s going to be hard, especially when it’s in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media,” Chrisley told E!’s Daily Pop in November. “That’s my fault at that point, but I’m great today.”

The reality personality said she learned a lot about herself during her relationship with Kennard.

“I mean, you live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want,” she said, and added, “and thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @savannahchrisley