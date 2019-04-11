Sara Gilbert’s Sister Melissa Gilbert Weighs in on Her Exit From ‘The Talk’

Sara Gilbert’s sister is standing by her decision to exit The Talk.

Sara revealed the surprising news she would be leaving the CBS talk show after nine years in an emotional speech during the episode Tuesday, adding she came to the decision after the success of ABC’s The Conners.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Melissa Gilbert shared a message of support for her younger sister Tuesday, writing that her stepping down from the show she helped launch in 2010 was not an ending.

“I love my baby sister [Sara Gilbert] so much. I am so incredibly proud of her. She created an incredible show in [The Talk]. I know that this, for her, may feel like an ending but I also know, with all my heart, that this is really the beginning. Just watch!” Melissa shared Tuesday, shortly after her sister’s emotional announcement.

I love my baby sister @THEsaragilbert so much. I am so incredibly proud of her. She created an incredible show in @TheTalkCBS . I know that this, for her, may feel like an ending but I also know, with all my heart, that this is really the beginning. Just watch! — Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) April 9, 2019

Sara, who stars in the series The Conners, which was recently renewed for Season 2 at ABC, broke the news during Tuesday’s episode of the beloved talk show.

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” Gilbert said, holding back tears. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” she continued “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“As I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce, and I’m having opportunities to act,” she added. “Don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I’m looking at the next six months and thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” she ended her touching message.

The actress promised she would be back as a guest host whenever possible. There have been no announcement regarding a replacement for Gilbert yet.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.