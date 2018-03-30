‘Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart Breaks Silence on Why She Chose Not to Do the Show

Sammi Sweatheart has finally opened up about why she’s not returning to the rebooted season of Jersey Shore, slated to hit MTV screens April 5.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola took to Instagram Friday morning to reveal that she’s in a “different place” than she was during the original show’s filming and has chosen to focus on other aspects of her life rather than participate in Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person I was [at] 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” the 31-year-old former MTV cast member wrote in an extended statement on Instagram.

She added that the decision to sit this season out not an easy one to make. “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

“Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned you never know what I could be up to next!” she concluded the note.

“I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words. I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!!” Giancola wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “[My fans rock.] [Shout out to ALL of you] stay tuned.. I’m not going anywhere.”

As of January, Giancola’s co-star, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley was hoping Giancola would join the cast again.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” Farley told Us Weekly. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

Previous reports indicated that Giancola did not want to return to the show in order to avoid drama with her ex and Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a fact Farley acknowledged when asked whether Giancola’s absence was due to Ortiz-Magro or because she wanted to stay out of the spotlight.

“Both, honestly, I’m thinking both,” she said. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

Giancola is currently dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

Giancola appeared on six seasons of the MTV hit. However, she’s certainly kept busy since she left the show. The reality star launched her own perfume, Dangerous, in 2011 and opened an online boutique, Sweetheart Styles, in 2013. She also used to host her own podcast Just Saying.

While fans won’t see Giancola on the show’s revival, they can still expect to see Farley, Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino when the show premieres April 5. Plus, it’s already been picked up for season two.