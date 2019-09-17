See Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s Latest Instagram Photos Before She Appears on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sports Illustrated model Sailor Brinkley-Cook is set to replace her mother, model Christie Brinkley, on Dancing With the Stars after Brinkley was forced to drop out of the reality dance competition after suffering a severe arm injury. DWTS fans have flocked to Sailor’s Instagram account, where she frequently shares photos and videos from photo shoots, including one from Sunday.

In the video, which was a promotion for Australian apparel brand Camilla, Sailor, 21, posed in the desert with models Ribal Hosn, Bridget Hollitt, Sanne Belle Jackson and Zoe Stowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Camilla’s Angels,” Sailor captioned the video alongside a black heart emoji. Many of her 150,000 Instagram followers, including some of her famous friends, took to the comments to gush over her Bohemian look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Sep 15, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

“Bohemian Babooshkalina, I love it!!!” wrote Sailor’s sister, Alexa Ray Joel, who is Brinkley’s 33-year-old daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel.

“my desert queen,” commented model Ireland Baldwin, the 23-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Many DWTS fans commented on the model’s post, wishing her luck in Monday night’s live premiere episode.

“Good luck tonight,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wishing you all the luck on DWTS!” another said.

“Just heard! Good luck !!!!! Knock em dead,” someone else wrote.

She also shared a few adorable throwback photos from her childhood of herself as a toddler donning a swimsuit and an oversized hat. “Small me is here on your feed today to remind you to get outside, strut your stuff and make it a great day,” she captioned the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Sep 12, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

Sailor will have just hours to learn the choreography that Brinkley has been working on with her pro dancer partner for the past few weeks. It’s unclear who Sailor will be partnered up with, as the pairings will be revealed during the premiere, but the dancers on the show are pros at teaching complicated steps. Luckily for Sailor, not a whole lot will be expected from her during Week 1.

ABC announced on Good Morning America Monday that Brinkley was dropping out of the competition, revealing in a statement that she broke her arm. “Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” keeping her from participating in the competition, ABC and BBC Studios said.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Brinkley said in a statement, joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Sailor said that she was “doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

Although Sailor said she was “so afraid” of taking on the challenge, she’s looking forward to the journey.

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she said. “I think it will change me.”

Catch Sailor in her DWTS debut during Monday night’s Season 28 live premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Bob Levey / Stringer / Getty