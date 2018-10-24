Ryan Edwards Will Miss Birth of Son Amid Rehab Stint, Source Says

Ryan Edwards will not be welcoming his son into the world alongside wife Mackenzie Standifer as he seeks treatment for substance abuse issues, Radar reported Tuesday.

A day after the publication reported the former Teen Mom OG star had returned to rehab after being arrested twice on probation violations following his first stint in treatment, a source told Radar that 26-year-old Standifer, pregnant with their first child together, would have her labor induced on Oct. 8 without Edwards by her side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mackenzie is expected to be induced on Oct. 8,” the source told the outlet. “She is naming her son Jagger Ryan.”

Edwards, 30, is currently seeking treatment at an inpatient center in Alabama, and the source said it would be unlikely he would be beside her in the delivery room.

“I believe her mom and her aunt will be in the delivery room with her,” they continued.

As previously reported, a source close to the couple revealed to Radar Monday, “Mackenzie moved out of the lake house they were in and is now living with her parents.”

They added at the time that he “isn’t supposed to be out until February or March.”

Maci Bookout’s ex-fiancé went to rehab for the first time in March 2017 after his first conviction for heroin possession, when he was filmed by MTV falling asleep behind the wheel and slurring his words during his wedding to Standifer. Edwards was widely criticized after leaving the 30-day program after only 21 days, but claimed to be sober throughout his final season of the reality series, despite admitting that he wouldn’t pass a drug test Bookout wanted him to take in order to spend time with their son Bentley, 9.

Since then, Edwards has been arrested two more times — once in March and once in July — for allegedly violating the terms of his probation from his initial drug conviction, but has maintained prior to checking into rehab that he was keeping up with his sobriety.

Prior to his March arrest, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, were granted orders of protection for them and their children after Edwards allegedly threatened to kill McKinney and shoot up their house, as seen on Monday’s season premiere of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer