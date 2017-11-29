Ryan Edwards and Wife Tease ‘Teen Mom’ Spin-Off

It looks like Teen Mom OG cast members Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer may be getting their own MTV special.

Standifer teased the new project in her Instagram story on Nov. 26, reports In Touch Weekly.

In the story, she says fans can look forward to “several exciting things that are coming soon,” and that there will be something that will “provide insight” into the lives of her and her family.

She promised fans that “instead of seeing 10-minute snippets of chopped up conversation” among her, Edwards, and their family, Teen Mom OG fans will see “why they are the way they are,” including why fans have criticized Standifer’s “super tough exterior.”

MTV has yet to announce the special at this point.

Edwards’ struggle with substance abuse will likely be a part of any special the family films. In Monday’s MTV season premiere, Edwards is accused of spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs by Standifer.

“He said that he was using three times a day,” Standifer told an MTV producer of her husband’s drug use. “Ten thousand dollars a week!”

“That’s a sh-t ton of money,” the producer replied.

“They say relapse is part of the recover and that just scares the sh-t out of me,” Standifer said. “I had to tell him that I love him but that I’m not mad. He just need to know how bad that hurts.”

This summer, fans got an in-depth look at Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran in his special Being Simon. Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans is also getting her own special, titled The Ex Files, in which her exes come together to discuss their relationships with her and her marriage to husband David Eason.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV

