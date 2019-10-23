Ryan Edwards Reveals Pro-Trump Post, and Some ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Are Fuming

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is causing some controversy with his fans after posting a photo to Instagram that shows his support of Donald Trump. Edwards captioned a photo of his dog wearing a red “Make American Great Again” hat with, “Yea he is on the trump train to bc he is a lot smarter then [sic] most.” It sparked quick the discussion in the comments.

“Just here to see how many triggered [people] are saying ‘unfollow’ God Bless America and God Bless Donald Trump!!,” one fan wrote. “The man who sacrificed everything to give us our country back. America will NEVER be a socialist country!! Taxation is theft, capitalism is FREEDOM and socialism is tyranny. And FACTS DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS!! Trump train coming in hot!!! Keepin America great in 2020.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not everyone was happy about it.

“Unfollow!!! What a disappointment!!!,” one said. “Wonder if you’d let trump grab your wife and daughter in the p—y?,” another asked.

“Tell your puppy to stop worrying about making America great again, and to help you become a great dad in general! The drugs are affecting your dog too! Smh,” a third follower commented.

Edwards just got out of jail in April for violating his probation for heroin possession. He said he was sick of being on probation so he went to jail intentionally.

“I was tired of being on probation so I just completed my probation in jail,” he said on a recent Teen Mom OG reunion show. “Mine started out with painkillers and addiction wasn’t even thought of. I was like, ‘You can’t get addicted to anything.’”

He is also blaming his ex, Maci Bookout, for his poor relationship with his 10-year-old son, Bentley. She has a restraining order against Edwards for alleged threatening to shoot up her house.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” Bookout claimed, according to court records. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

Edwards says he’s been sober since being released from jail.