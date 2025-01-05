‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Dies Suddenly: The Vivienne Was 32

Drag Race fans around the world are mourning the sudden passing of The Vivienne, who won the first season RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The Vivienne was 32. Their publicist and manager, Simon Jones, confirmed on Instagram.

“These are words I never ever wanted to write,” the statement read. “Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comedic genius and quick wit was like no other.”

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last 5 years,” Jones continued. “It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in. I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their condolences. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

The Vivienne was born James Lee Williams in Wales and adopted their stage name after their love of Vivienne Westwood. No further details about their death have been made public. Their family has asked for privacy as they grieve this loss.

In addition to their work with the Drag Race franchise, The Vivienne performed in musical productions, including made her West End debut, reprising her role of the Wicked Witch of the West in a new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2011 production of The Wizard of Oz at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, as Deadline reports. The Vivienne was proud to play the role as a queer person, as discussed with JaDar in an interview last year.

“Never in my wildest dreams [did I imagine a career in theater],” the drag performer told the outlet at the time. “It’s always something I wanted to do; I’m a big musical theatre geek anyway so any time I get to see a show on the West End, I’m there. You never know the doors that are gonna be open.

The Vivienne remained a standout in the UK drag scene, lending their voice to the BBC Three’s documentary Trump in Tweets, impersonating the president-elect.