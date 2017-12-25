‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Andrew Bryson Receives Sentence for DUI

Andrew Bryson will avoid jail time for his DUI conviction.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, whose drag name is Blair St. Clair, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI after being arrested in Indiana this March. According to TMZ, Bryson’s year-long jail sentence was suspended by a judge as long as he stays out of trouble.

A clerk at Allen County Superior Court told the publication that the VH1 personality will also have to complete an alcohol treatment program and is banned from drinking any kind of alcohol or taking non-prescription drugs. His driver’s license was also suspended during his probation.

In October, TMZ reported that Bryson had violated a court order keeping him in Indiana by traveling to Los Angeles to shoot for the reality TV show.

When Bryson was originally pulled over in Fort Wayne, Indiana, court documents reveal he blew a .195 BAC level, which is more than twice the legal limit.

In November, the drag queen poked fun at the recent arrest with a tabloid-inspired costume including the headline “DUI.”

“‘Extra! Extra! Read (me) all about it!’” St. Clair posted on Instagram. “Category is: Tabloid Realness Xoxo Gossip Girl.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@blairst.clair