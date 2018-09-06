Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Selling Vegas Home After Breaking From ‘Jersey Shore’ Filming

After a break of filming for season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation (and yet more relationship drama), Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he’s selling his Las Vegas home.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star made the seemingly quick decision this week, announcing it on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. He shared a photo collage of his home, writing, “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!!”

In a follow-up post, he clarified that after “much needed time off with my love bug baby girl [daughter Ariana Sky]”, he is “ready to keep making TV great again.”

“Love my fans thanks for the support and kind words thru everything! Damnnn Daniel back with the white vans lmao!!!! #FistPump,” he added.

But his real estate agent, Jonny Nitro of Jonny Nitro Luxury Real Estate, told PEOPLE that the house isn’t even officially listed yet and that they haven’t even taken professional photographs of the home. He also added that Ortiz-Magro’s posting came out of nowhere, suspiciously recently after a fight with girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Ronnie, being Ronnie, he’s a little bit premature right?” Nitro said. “I’ve been friends with him for ten years, but we talked a couple of days ago and everything was all good. Then him and Jen [Harley] got in another fight.”

“He posted to my personal Instagram rather than my real estate one and he’s like ‘oh yeah, we’re going to sell the house,’” Nitro added.

If Ortiz-Magro actually decides to sell his house, Nitro says it could be listed as soon as next week or it could take months.

“I don’t know for sure because he changes his mind like underwear,” Nitro said.

Ortiz-Magro, 32 and Harley, 31, have had a tumultuous relationship since welcoming their daughter, Ariana Sky, into the world in April. A source told Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro asked Harley to move out of his house in April following an explosive fight involving cheating allegations on both sides.

“Ronnie has put all of Jen’s stuff in boxes. It’s all settled down now and Jen has moved out,” the source said.

Two months later, police responded to a call after the pair got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Later that month, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car while their daughter was in the backseat. While the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute her.

The two have appeared happy together on social media recently, especially following the long holiday weekend when Harley posted a photo of them together on Tuesday.

The on-off again couple are reportedly trying to work through their issues to keep their relationship alive for the sake of Ariana.

“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” a source told PEOPLE of Ortiz-Magro’s decision to stay with Harley. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter. But we’re hopeful this is the final straw and he doesn’t put himself and his daughter back in danger.”

“He’s not perfect, but she’s the aggressor in this relationship,” the source added. “It’s obvious with her pattern of behavior.”

