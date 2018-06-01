Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Has a Message for ‘Haters’ Amid Jen Harley Drama

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is done with internet haters who judge how he lives his life.

The MTV personality star, 32, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to tell the “haters” to back off of their criticism of him.

“When your biggest fear, becomes reality,” he wrote. “Next fan to try to tell me how to life my life, when they haven’t accomplish anything with theirs is getting put on blast & I’m gonna let my real fans roast all you haters!!!!”

It’s unclear what Ortiz-Magro was talking about exactly in the cryptic message, but a day later, his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley shared on a now-deleted Instagram Story that someone had damaged her late father’s car.

“I’m in shock this happen[ed] to my fathers car who passed away. Heartbroken,” she captioned the now-deleted photo of the smashed window, reported Us. “You wanted to get me you got me bro.”

It’s not clear if she was implying that Ortiz-Magro vandalized the car. The couple most recently split on May 22, a week after getting back together.

“They had a big fight the other day and a re done … for now,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s going to keep changing every day.”

The reality star and his girlfriend first started dating in July 2017 and split initially in April, just weeks after welcoming their first child, a daughter named Ariana Sky.

Despite reuniting on May 15, Ortiz-Magro was seen possibly cheating on Harley during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in which he brought home a girl he met at a club.

In April, the new dad told Us Weekly that becoming a father to daughter Ariana has changed his “whole mindset.”

“Things that were important to you just aren’t anymore. Your mindset is taking care of your family and being a good role model and basically just, yo unnerve want to see anything happen to them,” he explained. “She gets the hiccups and I go crazy because it’s out of my hands.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

