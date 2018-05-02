Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Appear to Brawl in Video

‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is fighting with girlfriend Jen Harley on social media and it appears to have turned physical. The whole thing went down on camera.

Harley took to Instagram Live on Monday, posting a video of the Jersey Shore star in a heated argument with a woman in the upstairs portion of a house. Another woman can be seen downstairs trying to get Ortiz-Magro to calm down before things really exploded.

In the video, which was saved by several fans on social media, Ortiz-Magro can be seen in a scuffle with the first woman, with the new dad yelling at her to get off of him.

Jen Harley’s IG live video before she deleted her account #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/VuQJoFyTE1 — Haley (@dogmomsmatter) April 30, 2018

The couple has since ended things, E! News reported Monday, less than a month after welcoming their daughter Ariana Sky.

“They are broken up,” a source told the publication. “They’re done.”

Prior to the break up, the two engaged in a brutal social media battle, airing a lot of their dirty laundry to their followers.

Ortiz-Magro appears to have started things, posting on Instagram, “Note to self: Can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSE WIFE. If you find them in the gutter [then] leave them in the gutter,” he continued, “not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving!” He captioned the photo with the hashtags “Facts” and “YEAHHHHHHBUDDYYYY.”

He followed that up with another Instagram Story shortly after, giving a little insight as to what sparked this drama. “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp. after being in a new relationship for over a year,” he asked, along with a poll for fans to vote.

He then shared two text message conversations, one which appears to be with his Jersey Shore castmates. Of his girlfriend’s alleged racy videos, a person saved in his phone as Deena — most likely Deena Cortese — asked, “What girl even keeps that lol.”

Ortiz Magro responded, “Exactly.” Another text message to someone named Mikey — possibly Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — was captioned, “So everyone knows I’m NOT a cheating scumbag! My actions are caused my disgrace and fidelity.”

Harley responded to the accusations on her own Instagram Stories with some also-since deleted posts. First, she wrote, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.” She then shared what appears to be a text exchange between her and Ortiz-Magro. In it, “Ron” writes, “And now I’m blocked,” “Pls take it down,” “U wanna block me and tarnish my name bc u got caught,” and “This is going to Mason and ur grandmother,” as well as some sort of video.

Mason is Harley’s 11-year-old son from a previous relationship. “What kind of man says this s—,” she added.

In another post, she wrote, “When your man goes all Rob Kardashian on you,” with a laughing Emoji, referring to his public spat with ex Blac Chyna.

Sunday night, Ortiz-Magro removed all his posts and apologized for his actions. “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially [Harley]. I acted on my gut and not rationally,” he wrote. “I should’ve never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologies [sic]”

On the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot, Ortiz-Magro was shown possibly cheating on Harley, who was pregnant with his child at the time, after grinding with a woman at the club and bringing her back to the roommates’ house before Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio stepped in to separate the two.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley