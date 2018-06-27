Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Friends Want the ‘Jersey Shore’ Star to Drop Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs to distance himself from his ex-girlfriend — at least according to his friends who have warned him that he should cut ties with Jen Harley following the latest issue of domestic violence between the two of them.

TMZ reports that sources close to the Jersey Shore star say he’s been trying hard to foster a good relationship with the mother of his child because he’s worried she’ll try for full custody of their 2-month-old daughter, Ariana. The news outlet reports that is one of the main reasons Harley and Ortiz-Magro attended Sunday’s barbecue together before Harley dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car.

Ortiz-Magro’s friends have reportedly told the 32-year-old that he needs to start looking out for his safety as well as his daughter’s — which they say means staying away from Harley. They have also encouraged him to seek legal action in the matter.

As previously reported, Harley was arrested Sunday after she allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face while she was driving them and their infant daughter home from a Las Vegas barbecue. He begged her to pull over and let him out of the car, but when he got tangled in his seatbelt she took off again, dragging him on the ground, a source told Us Weekly.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” the source said. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley was later released from jail on $3,000 bail.

The couple called off their tumultuous relationship a few months ago, but have been trying to co-parent Ariana. However, the two have engaged in physical confrontations since, with Harley allegedly shoving and spitting on Ortiz-Magro just earlier this month while he was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

All the drama might be hitting MTV screens during the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently filming.