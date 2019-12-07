Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Tosses Shade in New Instagram Photo

Jen Harley’s recent Instagram Story seemed like a diss intended for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to some fans. Harley posted a contemplative quote about “peace” this week, though she did not name Magro specifically. Still, fans thought they knew what she was trying to say.

“A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them,” read the quote. Underneath, Harley added her own commentary: “Nothing but Peace baby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This follows hot on the heels of the latest drama between Harley and Magro: a new cheating allegation. Back in November, Harley made another Instagram post claiming that Magro had cheated on her with a friend.

“You cheated, you lied, you f–ed up. It’s always been you,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”

Harley and Magro have been on-again, off-again for the majority of their relationship, even after the birth of their daughter, Ariana Sky, who is now 19 months old. Their latest breakup was in October, when they reportedly got into a fight at an Airbnb in Los Angeles.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Magro the police got involved after the fight got physical. Magro was charged with seven misdemeanors at the time, including domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Magro pleaded not guilty to the charges and will continue to fight them, but in the mean time he cannot contact Harley or their daughter. He was ordered to stay at least 150 away, and even Harley reportedly wants this restraining order dropped. She wrote on Instagram that she is “working on getting it dropped so he can see [Ariana] if he wants to.”

“All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter,” she continued. “The toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

Magro, too has been posting about Ariana, and saying how badly he wants to get back to her. So far, fans are split over whether or not to support the Jersey Shore star through this latest crisis.