Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Caught on Camera Smashing Jen Harley Security Camera After New Year’s Eve Ransacking

Days after being investigated in a burglary case, footage surfaced of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro breaking a security camera at girlfriend Jen Harley’s home.

The 33-year-old can be seen in Ring security footage obtained by TMZ of Ortiz-Magro smashing the security camera at the front door of Harley’s Las Vegas home. The outlet reports that law enforcement sources say the Jersey Shore star showed up at the property around 10 p.m. about a month ago and attempted to get into the home.

After Harley refused to let him inside, he reportedly smashed the camera and threw an object through a window. Harley reportedly filed a police report, which named Ortiz-Magro a suspect for destruction of property.

The newly surfaced footage comes a few days after Harley claimed someone broke into her home on New Year’s Eve after she and Ortiz-Magrogot into an argument at a Vegas nightclub.

Us Weekly reported that Ortiz-Magro was considered a “person of interest” in the possible New Year’s Eve burglary.

“Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene. Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent a escalating domestic violence issue,” a source told Us Weekly.

The source added that while nothing was taken from the home, there was serious damage done to items and furniture inside the home and that investigators would likely contact Ortiz-Magro.

That same night is when Harley and Ortiz-Magro allegedly called off their relationship following the New Year’s Eve argument, in which Harley allegedly threw a glass ashtray at Ortiz-Magro.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider said of the couple’s holiday blowout. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source continued, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Ortiz-Magro fueled the breakup rumors by not only deleting all the photos of the mother of his nine-month-old child, but also unfollowing her on Instagram.

Following the explosive fight, Ortiz-Magro reportedly filed a battery report against Harley, 31, on Thursday. A source told Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro’s lip was cut in half and that his nose may have been broken during the argument with Harley on New Year’s Eve.

The two have had a volatile relationship, even as they raise their daughter, Ariana. They have broken up and reunited several times since her birth in April, and the drama escalated in June when Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car. Charges were ultimately dropped against her.

Harley has blamed their problems on the new Jersey Shore revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The MTV show was renewed for a third season in December.