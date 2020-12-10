'Rocket Around the XMas Tree' Blasts off in Explosive Christmas Launch Sneak Peek

✖

Get ready for an explosion of Christmas spirit! Discovery's most festive rocketeers are taking on a new challenge as they compete for the coveted Golden Rocket-Tree Topper trophy in a new episode of Rocket Around the XMas Tree Thursday, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the Touch Down in Christmas Town contest.

In this week's episode of the limited series, hosted by science star and YouTuber Nick Uhas, high school teachers and Missile Toes team members Jordan and Brittany, who brought a rocketry class to students in a small town in Oregon, test their mettle as they attempt to launch their Christmas tree the closest to Christmas Town. The launch goes off without a hitch, as the tree deploys its parachute at the top of its trajectory, sailing safely down to its landing spot right near the target. But will they be able to beat out the other teams?

Also competing for the ultimate prize are teams ranging from thrill-seeking amateurs to aerospace engineers, all looking to give 2020 an explosive send-off. In the running for the Golden Rocket-Tree Topper are the Odd Rocketeers, made up of longtime friends Max Kauker and Alex Moreno, who met through their university’s rocketry club and are willing to put their enthusiasm toward a win. The Snow It Alls team consists of Alex and Lydia Yeckley, a father-daughter duo of mechanical engineers who are ready to combine their skills in high-pressure robotics competitions to decimate the competition. Married couple Myron and Tiera Fletcher are the members of Rocket With The Fletchers, and the two are ready to put their advanced degrees in fields like structural and thrust engineering, as well as their motto of "Faith, Love and Rockets" into the game on this festive playing field.

Also facing the rocketeers this year are challenges like delivering letters to Santa Claus with their launches, blasting toy soldiers towards Santa’s sack of presents, firing candy canes at highs speeds to cover a massive distance, and attempting to safely transport 50 delicate ornaments without breaking them using only standard model rocket kits. Rocket Around the XMas Tree airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.