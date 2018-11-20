Robin Thicke Gives Emotional ‘DWTS’ Performance After Home Destroyed in California Wildfires

Robin Thicke gave a powerful performance of “Living In New York City” during the Dancing With The Stars season 27 finale, just days after his home was destroyed during the California wildfires.

Thicke put on a fun and lively performance, but host Tom Bergeron made sure to thank the artist for taking the time to perform just days after losing his home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The fact that you’re here means a lot to us,” the host told Thicke, adding, “Thank you, buddy.”

While Thicke performed the song live, actor Milo Manheim and pro dancer Witney Carson took to the dance floor. The duo previously performed a Charleston to the song during week two, night one and earned a 26/30. The song was originally recorded for Thicke’s 2014 album Paula.

Thicke still appeared on the show despite losing his Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire on Nov. 9. His girlfriend, April Love Geary, and Thicke chronicled the devastation on their Instagram pages. Thicke shared a heartbreaking photo of his 8-year-old son Julian sitting on the beach among the rubble.

“It’s funny, [from what] you see movies, you’d think there would be one doll left over, or a book of course, something. [But] it’s just rubble,” the “Blurred Lines” singer told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 12 after returning to his home. “There’s nothing left.”

Despite the damage, Thicke told ET there was still hope among the residents, especially since some homes are still standing.

“Coming back here, there’s a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing, [there are] a lot of positive things that a lot of people who had to evacuate don’t know,” Thicke said.

Thicke also told TMZ his family is “just happy to be alive” after the fires and are “trying to do as much charity stuff and help the community as much as we can.”

Thicke also shared a statement on Nov. 11, thanking the first responders and firefighters for their bravery.

“April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers,” Thicke wrote. “As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save out home. We are safe and surrounded by friends and family. We thank you for all the love and support we’ve received and we send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the fires. Count your blessings!”

The Ventura County Star reported on Monday that rain is expected to hit areas burned by the fire, which is almost near full containment. It is now estimated that around 1,500 structures were destroyed and 341 were damaged. Three deaths have been linked to the fire.

Thicke and Geary are expecting their second child together. They also have an eight-month-old daughter, Mia.

Photo credit: Getty Images