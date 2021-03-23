Robert Irwin Gives Update on Pregnant Sister Bindi

✖

Robert Irwin is eagerly awaiting the birth of his first niece! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 17, told PEOPLE Tuesday that sister Bindi Irwin, 22, was expecting her first child "any day now" after she and husband Chandler Powell announced in August they were going to be parents to a little girl. Bindi has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy through social media since then, but Robert said she's reached the point in her pregnancy where she's ready to give birth.

"She's doing good. She's ready to go," the wildlife photographer told the outlet. "We are all crossing our fingers. I think it's going to be any day now. She's doing great, she's glowing. She's getting to the point where she needs this baby out of there now. She's a very small person with a very big belly at the moment."

Bindi might be excited to become a mother, but her little brother is also eager for the new member of the family. "I'm checking my phone every chance I get," he said. "Every time she calls me I panic and go, 'Is it time?' And she'll go 'No, it's not, calm down.'" Robert claimed that he was just as excited as the parents-to-be, saying, "I'm just over the moon to be an uncle. Uncle Robert — it's going to be awesome."

Robert and Bindi have always been close, with the youngest child of the late Steve Irwin sending a sweet sentiment to his pregnant sister on International Women's Day. "I’ve got the most amazing sister ever, I can’t believe she’s about to be a mum! Woah!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Since I was super little, Bindi’s always been such a caring and protective big sister and I know she is going to be such an incredible mother to this new little baby girl."

Thinking about the imminent birth of his niece, Robert continued that he's been reflecting on "how awesome it’s going to be for another strong and determined woman to enter the world," adding that he knew the little girl would have "such an incredible role model to learn from in Bindi!" The pregnant Animal Planet star, clearly touched by the message, commented on her brother's post, "This made my day. Love you so much! Incredibly lucky to be your sister."