Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Mom Terri Cradles Her Baby Bump in New Family Photo

The entire Irwin family is waiting for the newest Wildlife Warrior to arrive, and soon-to-be grandma Terri Irwin is already fawning over the little one on the way. On Monday, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo showing her mother sweetly cradling her baby bump as they count down the days to the little one's birth.

Shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, the adorable photo showed Irwin, Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin all posing for the snapshot. In true Irwin fashion, they all donned their best Australia Zoo khaki uniform, with all eyes on Bindi's growing baby bump. Bindi and her mother, meanwhile, both delicately cradled her bump. The Crickey! It's the Irwins star captioned the post, "Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive."

Amid her pregnancy, Bindi and her mother’s bond has been as close as ever, and speaking with The Bump recently, Bindi praised her "extraordinary mama," who she said she knows "is going to be such an amazing grandmother." She also dished some details as to what her daughter will call Irwin, revealing that when picking a "grandma name" they opted to stick to their roots and search for something nature-inspired. Bindi said after learning she was pregnant, they "spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link" and they ultimately "decided that she’s going to be called 'Bunny.'" She explained that the moniker actually has ties to Irwin's past, as when she was "growing up in Oregon her neighbor down the street was always called 'Bunny.'" Bindi also reflected on how she hopes to raise her daughter in the same way that her parents raised her.

"I want to give our daughter the opportunity to experience as much as possible in the world to set her up for life," she said. "The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was their unconditional love and support. They encouraged me to travel my own path while always being there to lend support if I needed it."

After sparking romance in 2014, Bindi and Powell became engaged on Irwin's 21st birthday in July 2019, tying the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo in April 2020. The couple announced in August 2020 that they were expecting. With Bindi's due date now fast approaching, Powell recently reflected on his wife's pregnancy journey, writing in an endearing post that he is "in awe every day" of how Bindi "is handling" her pregnancy and saying that she is "going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior."