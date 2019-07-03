Watch Rob Riggle Surprise His Famous Friends With an Epic ‘Shark Trip’ for Discovery’s Shark Week 2019

Rob Riggle’s star-studded guys trip is turning out to be a bit more intense than its attendees expected. In a brand new trailer for Discovery’s Shark Week 2019 special, Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum, Adam Devine (Workaholics), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Joel McHale (The Soup), and Damon Wayans, Jr. (Happy Endings), are in for a surprise when The Hangover actor pulls a shark-y switch on their tropical vacation.

In a brand new trailer for the Discovery special that dropped Wednesday, Riggle seems to be welcoming his friends aboard a yacht for a weekend of poppin’ bottles and partying down. At the last minute, the party comes to a halt, however, as the luxury ship pulls away from the dock, revealing the crew’s actual charter — a less than glamorous dive boat crewed by two sweaty guys chopping up bait.

“That’s not our boat,” Riggle tells his dumbfounded pals, pointing at the less-than-appealing vessel. “That’s our boat. We’re going shark diving!”

The revelation is met with blank stares from all but Devine, who celebrates the last-minute change of plans with a fist pump and a shout.

Riggle, a retired Marine, is no stranger to Shark Week, having co-starred alongside legend Shaquille O’Neal in Shaq Does Shark Week last year.

“I’m a huge Shark Week fan and can’t wait to dive back into the water with the oceans most magnificent creatures,” The Daily Show alum said in a statement about his upcoming adventure. “It’s going to be an epic Shark Trip with some of my best buddies.”

“I brought Rob in for Shark Week last year and I’ll be honest, I was kinda surprised he survived,” Will Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media, added. “So I thought what the heck, let’s put together a guys trip and see if we can trick four other dudes into coming along with him this time.”

Will everyone return unscathed from their impromptu shark adventure?

Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. For Anomaly Entertainment, Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen serve as Executive Producer, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat Productions. For Discovery Channel, Nancy Daniels, Howard Swartz and Joseph Schneier are executive producers. Rob Riggle, Chris Pizzi and Bennett Webber also serve as executive producers.

Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 28 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 4, only on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery