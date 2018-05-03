Rob Kardashian Teases Weight Loss Transformation With ‘No Surgery’

Has Rob Kardashian lost weight? That’s what he’s telling his Instagram followers. The 31-year-old reality TV personality shared a photo of himself from 2016 with the caption, “I don’t look like this anymore.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member added hashtags for “the transformation is coming,” “stay tuned,” “no surgery” and “put in work.”

The last photo shared to social media of Kardashian was on March 17, when sister Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet photo of Rob with his daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. He appeared thinner in the image.

He revealed on Instagram in 2016 that he weighed 248 pounds, writing that he was hopeful he’d eventually get down to between 200 and 210 pounds.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he revealed that he was struggling after gaining 100 pounds; elsewhere on the show, he’s been shown working out on treadmills and discussing his transformation.

A source told PEOPLE in March that Kardashian has been more active and is losing weight after a difficult year, saying that he still “needs to get his eating in check” but has been “more active” lately.

“Everyone hopes this time he can turn himself around,” the source added.

After his messy breakup with Chyna, Kardashian retreated from the social media spotlight and very rarely appeared in the most recent season of KUWTK.

Last summer, he posted explicit content on his social media pages, and Chyna accused him of posting revenge porn.

Chyna also sued members of the Kardashian family for allegedly playing a role in their spin-off show Rob & Chyna getting canceled. The Kardashian family said it was impossible to film the series after Chyna got a restraining order against Kardashian.

In addition to weight gain, he has struggled with type 2 diabetes and depression in recent years.

Hollywood Life also reported that Kylie Jenner was helping her big brother get fit during her post-baby workouts.

“Rob’s been taking his bonding time with Kylie to the next level and has been working out with her every other day and seeing the weight fall off has been huge in helping Rob get his confidence back. Kylie challenged and pushed Rob to be better for (daughter) Dream, and that’s all the motivation he needed,” a source close to Kardashian told the site.

The insider continued, “Rob is staying disciplined and sticking with a strict nutritional program that he’s been put on to get his weight down as well, and it makes it easier for him since Dream keeps him pretty active already. He’s having a blast chasing her around and seeing her grow up so fast.”

Fans spotted a difference in Kardashian’s weight in Jenner’s baby announcement video in February. The footage was from January 2018, when Rob stepped out to meet Kim and husband Kanye West’s new baby, Chicago West. Rob and his daughter Dream looked on while a nine-months pregnant Jenner held baby Chicago.

Many fans acknowledged that Rob was looking healthy and slimmer in the clip. KUWTK fans took to Twitter to share messages of support for Rob’s journey back to mental and physical health.

“Forget Kylie Jenner and her pregnancy, Rob Kardashian looks great with that weight loss,” one follower wrote. Another added, “@RobKardashian looking so well in Kylie’s video. So nice to see you smiling.”