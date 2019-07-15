Rob Kardashian Snaps Rare Photo of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian shared a new photo of his daughter Dream Kardashian on Instagram Friday. In the new photo, the adorable 2-year-old is seen slurping a Chick-fil-a milkshake. Thousands of fans have left comments on the photo, with many discussing how cute Dream looks.

View this post on Instagram 😁😁 A post shared by Rob Kardashian (@robkardashianofficial) on Jul 12, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

In the photo, it looks like Dream is wearing merchandise from Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD tour. Her father, 32, only included two grinning emojis in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is beautiful…let this be that unconditional love that you need, to look forward and fight for,” one fan wrote.

“The most beautiful [granddaughter] Kardashian. She is so [authentic] and sweet,” another added.

“How cute is she!! Absolutely adorable!” another fan typed.

Several fans also commented on Dream’s long eyelashes. Since the photo was posted, it has garnered over 118,000 likes.

Kardashian shared the new photo just as the drama between him and Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna heats up again. Although the formerly engaged couple have worked out a 50/50 custody agreement, there is still an ongoing legal situation.

Last month, TMZ obtained a letter Kardashian’s lawyer Marty Singer sent Chyna, insisting Dream not appear on her upcoming reality show The Real Blac Chyna without Kardashian’s consent. Singer notes that Chyna sent Kardashian an appearance release form, which he will not sign after seeing all the drama unfolding in her life.

In the end, Singer threatened to sue the Zeus Network, which will air the show, if it releases an episode with Dream without Kardashian’s consent.

“Should The Zeus Network proceed with releasing any episodes of the Series or related materials containing Dream’s likeness, it will be acting at its own peril and exposing itself to significant liability,” the letter read.

On June 15, Chyna released a response on Instagram, noting that she would have preferred he talk to her about the situation in person instead of having Singer send her a letter. In her statement, Chyna said she would never let Dream be “subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set and intense drama that happened between my mother and I.” She would “never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work though our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.”

Chyna also called the Kardashians hypocrites for insisting Dream appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the “family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent.”

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life,” Chyna concluded. “It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”