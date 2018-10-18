Rob Kardashian Has Reportedly Lost 30-50 Pounds

Rob Kardashian has kept himself out of the public eye for months now, and during that time, the reality star has reportedly lost 30-50 pounds, according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

“Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob,” the source said. “He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That refocusing included exercising and eating better as well as quitting Instagram, which the source said was an “especially good” move.

“His life is completely different now,” the insider said.

Along with his fitness, Kardashian is also focusing on parenting his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“He’s got his priorities in check,” the source shared, revealing that Kardashian has improved his co-parenting relationship with Chyna. “First and foremost he is there for Dream and he knows that to do so he needs to be healthy.”

Kardashian has also been spending time with his family, including his sisters and their children.

“All the cousins [Dream and Rob’s sister’s kids] are very close,” the source shared.

Dream recently made an appearance on aunt Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram page, joining Khloé’s daughter, True, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian’s children Saint and Chicago.

The snap found the toddlers sitting on a blanket adorned with cupcakes, with Chicago excitedly preparing to dig into a cake covered in sprinkles.

“Cousin Cupcake Party!!!” Khloé wrote. “Keeping Up With The Kousins.”

Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, previously offered an update on her son’s health back in August while speaking to Us Weekly.

“Rob is good,” she said. “He’s doing better and better. He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health. I think he’s getting better at understanding how that all works.”

The momager added that fans will likely see Rob during Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which began filming in September.

“I just think that there was so much going on with everybody else and having babies,” she said of the family’s busy schedule. “And it was so crazy that we would take off and go to Cleveland and like, we had all the crews were over here, all the crews were over there, and Rob was doing his own thing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg