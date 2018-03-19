Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Brother Rob With Daughter Dream Ahead of His Birthday Celebrations

Saturday is not just St. Patrick’s Day — it also happens to be Rob Kardashian‘s 31st birthday.

During the weekend festivities, his older sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated by sharing a throwback photo and a new, rare snapshot of him with daughter Dream Kardashian in their family’s kitchen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian has not been in front of the cameras for quite some time now, let alone snap a photo of himself with daughter Dream. Most times, the doting dad can be seen showing off his darling daughter on Twitter with various snapshots and videos.

Kourtney also posted a photo via her Instagram Stories of the St. Patrick’s Day-themed party before it started, with “Happy Birthday Rob” spelled out in silver balloons.

Kim posted a photo in her Instagram Story, with Kardashian cradling Dream and a NCAA March Madness logo hovering over them. The older sibling also posted a throwback photo from a New Years’ party several years ago.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today,” Kim wrote.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, also posted a birthday message on Instagram, with a collage of photos. One photo showed Kardashian with his father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian.

“Happy birthday [Rob Kardashian],” the momager wrote. “You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x.”

Kardashian’s ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, also wished him a happy birthday, despite their rocky break-up.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna wrote. She shared a photo of the couple in happier times at a movie theater, with Dream on her lap.

The two are parents to Dream, now 16 months old, and were engaged until early last year, when their relationship fell apart. In July 2017, Kardashian infamously posted graphic content on his social media pages, and Chyna retaliated by accusing him of violating revenge porn laws. Chyna also sued the Kardashian family for allegedly playing a role in their reality show Rob & Chyna getting cancelled. The Kardashians said the show would have been impossible to film after Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian.

Since the break-up, Kardashian has retreated from the social media spotlight and was rarely in Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ most recent season. He has struggled with weight gain, type 2 diabetes and depression in recent years.

“He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her,” a source told PEOPLE late last year. “He isn’t dating. He keeps himself isolated and mostly socializes with his family.”