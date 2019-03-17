Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream ‘Throws’ Him St. Patrick’s Day Themed Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian celebrated his 32nd birthday this St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the help of 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe shared a series of videos and photos from the party on her Instagram Story Saturday, showing off the shamrock-covered birthday cake and cupcakes covered with edible four-leaf clovers for Dream’s cousins.

“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloe, 34, wrote. “Her daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!”

Khloe also shared a video with Dream playing in a backyard with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children, North, Saint and Chicago West. True Thompson, Khloe’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also visible in the clips.

As Us Weekly notes, it is not clear if Dream’s other cousins — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s children Penelope, Mason and Reign — were there.

“Dream is great at throwing parties,” Khloe later wrote. “Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything. Get ready Rob for another party on Sunday.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Kardashian is “working hard” with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, to peacefully co-parent their daughter. A source told the magazine they are now on “speaking terms” and are “working hard to have a better relationship to co-parent Dream.”

Kardashian and Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, started dating in 2016 and eventually became engaged before the split a month after Dream was born in 2017. The couple were rumored to still be locked in a custody battle, but Kardashian told fans in February there were “no pending” cases involving custody of Dream.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian tweeted.

“Robert and I (sic) only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians kicks off on E! Network on Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET. In one of the trailers, Khloe opened up about the cheating scandal that led to her split with Thompson.

“It really hard to regain trust,” Khloe said in the clip, later adding, “Your one stupid weekend [and it] just demolished a relationship. This is, like, unreal.”

Photo credit: Instagram