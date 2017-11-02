Rick Perry Dragged With ‘DWTS’ Jokes Following After Sexual Assault Comments

Rick Perry is finding himself on the receiving end of social media backlash after making controversial comments suggesting that fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault.

On Thursday, during an event with Axios and NBC, the Secretary of Energy addressed the topic of sexual assault after telling a story about a trip to Africa where he said “people are dying” because they don’t have access to energy, according to The Hill.

“And it’s going to take fossil fuels to push power out into those villages in Africa, where a young girl said to my face, ‘One of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I’m not going to have to try and read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally kill people,’ ” Perry said.

“But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts,” he continued.

In response to Perry’s comments, a number of Twitter users dragged him with references to his appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

Dude was on Dancing with the Stars how can we take anything he says seriously? Using sexual assault as a platform to poison our planet, wow — Nicole Crail (@Elocin_1220) November 2, 2017

Yes…it is a special kind of Rick Perry stupid who would blame sexual assault on coal. Seriously…can’t we send Rick back to Dancing with the Stars where he can pasodoble into obscurity. — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 2, 2017