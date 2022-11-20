'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Caught on Video Screaming in Public Argument

Jen Shah just can't get away from much trouble. As The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star prepares to be sentenced for her telemarketing scheme fraud, Season 3 of the Bravo reality series shows the months leading up to the fashionista changing her plea from innocent to guilty. Shah faces 14 years in prison and millions in restitution after she pleaded guilty to scamming the elderly out of fake marketing services for their businesses. Now, TMZ has obtained video of Shah in a screaming match outside of a Utah neighborhood.

A source close to the reality star tells the media outlet that she was leaving dinner with friends on Nov. 5 when two strangers began to hurl homophobic slurs her way. Shah was reportedly reacting to the strangers, who are not seen in the video. In the video, you hear people scream several times, "F*** YOU!!!" The incident occurred at around 9:50 PM. There's also some chatter in the video about Shah's husband. Shah stormed off, and law enforcement were not called to the scene.

Recently, Andy Cohen spoke about whether or not Shah would be returning for Season 4, but he says it's unlikely, given her legal situation. "She's being sentenced on December 15, so I don't know what to say to people who want her on the show," the Bravo exec Us Weekly. "I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back…but I have a feeling that she's not going to be available to be on the show…That's a long time. Some people on Twitter were saying, 'We want Jen next season.' And I'm like, 'OK, well, talk to the judge.'"

In a clip for the Nov. 16 episode, Shah's husband Sharrieff tells co-stars, "I believe that God never makes mistakes...never. And so, I am exactly where I'm supposed to be, and some days that is painful. Some days that's hard, and I cry."

He continued: "I cry because I can't control the outcome. I can't fix it. I can't do what most men want to do for their wives in making it better. I can't do that. And some days I feel absolutely helpless."