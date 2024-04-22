'RHOP' Star Nneka Ihim Tiptoes Rumored Exit From Series

With news of a major shakeup on The Real Housewives of Potomac coming down the pipeline, newcomer Nneka Ihim's future on the franchise hangs in the distance. The Jasmine Brand reported that Ihim has not been asked back for a sophomore season as casting directors work to re-structure the show inn hopes of building back the viewing audience. The last two seasons showcased the extreme division among the cast. By the end of the season, Candiace Dillard-Basset announced she was exiting the series after six seasons as a full-time cast member on her own accord, and later confirmed that after a long IVF journey, she's expecting her first child. Robyn Dixon confirmed she was fired by the network after eight seasons. Now, Ihim says fans will have to wait and find out her fate.

When speaking with Page Six, Ihim said: "What I can say is, you guys should please follow me on socials because I do have some news and updates and very exciting things I'm going to be sharing in the coming days. So just kick back and wait it out, but I do have some news I'm going to be sharing."

The cast hold champagne flutes in the opening. "Well, I love champagne in general, so I always have a champagne flute handy," she added, noting she launched her own sparkling wine brand called Bido. "Not so much now because I'm trying to get pregnant, but I have one in view. I'm just looking at it, not drinking it," she continues, "But I do love the show, I love the ladies, I've just enjoyed the sisterhood that I was able to create with all of the women on the show."

Much of her storyline centered on her beef with Wendy Osefo. She also gave insight into her fertility struggle. She admitted in an interview with Blavity that she didn't feel she was showcased the best during her inaugural season, noting: "I think there was a lot more that was filmed that could have been shown. I don't think it's completely accurate. I guess, in my case, it would be a scenario where it would take multiple seasons to kind of develop or fully showcase myself and my life. But I don't necessarily think that the true story of myself and my life and my husband and our journey and me being acclimated into this Potomac community was properly shown."