'RHOP' Viewers Want Robyn Dixon to Finally Leave Juan After Cringe Phone Conversation

Juan offered Robyn no support during an emotional breakdown.

By Brenda Alexander

The relationship between The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Juan and Robyn Dixon has always been unconventional. When the series premiered in 2016,  the two were divorced, yet living together and sharing a bedroom. Having been divorced for four years, Robyn found it difficult to move on and desired her daily unit back. Juan seemingly had the best of both worlds: a loyal partner – of sorts – who could provide domestic duties and emotional support while being able to date freely and not commit to Robyn. Her co-stars, and viewers, begged her to move on, but she refused. After a rollercoaster relationship, they got re-engaged in Season 5, and wed at the end of Season 7 following a private cheating scandal involving Juan that eventually went public. Nothing Juan does seems to make Robyn fed up enough to walk away. But after episode aired on Dec. 17, fans are saying enough is enough

Robyn's co-stars have badgered her about keeping her scandal private, and rightfully so, after their drama has played out on the public platform. After questioning whether Robyn speaking about Juan being fired as Head Coach at a local university, she became emotional at the implication that her actions caused him to lose his job. She called Juan for emotional support, and he gave her everything but a shoulder to cry on. Instead, viewers watched as he berated her for having feelings, and cut the call short. Social media users have since been sharing their feelings on the matter.

Blaming everyone but the culprit

It seems that as each season progresses, Robyn easily cuts off her co-stars who don't align with her needs as a friend, yet allows an emotionally unavailable husband to have access to her. When will enough be enough?

When someone shows you who they are, believe them

To most viewers, Juan makes it clear he doesn't want Robyn, but for whatever reason, Robyn stays. Aside from the infamous hot mic moment in Season 2, Juan has been notorious for downplaying Robyn's emotions. When she was dealing with seasonal depression coupled with the COVID-19 quarantine, Juan told her she was lazy and unattractive. When she asked him to handle her with more care, he flat-out said no.

Is this abusive?

The scene was, at minimum, uncomfortable for viewers to watch. The more she cried, the more he yelled. The more she tried to get him to hear her, the quicker he interjected.

A pattern

Juan has exhibited similar behavior toward Robyn before. This is just the first time tears were produced as a result.

She got everything but support

Juan scolded Robyn like she was the eldest child in their household. Not only did he not offer her an emotional blanket, he ended the call early.

It's not about her co-stars

Most viewers believe the emotional breakdown was deeper than her co-stars giving their opinion. Robyn has stuck beside Juan publicaly despite him seemingly disregarding her as a wife and the mother of his children. Some believe the breakdown was a culmination of emotions for everything she's accepted from Juan.

