'RHOP' Viewers Want Robyn Dixon to Finally Leave Juan After Cringe Phone Conversation

The relationship between The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Juan and Robyn Dixon has always been unconventional. When the series premiered in 2016, the two were divorced, yet living together and sharing a bedroom. Having been divorced for four years, Robyn found it difficult to move on and desired her daily unit back. Juan seemingly had the best of both worlds: a loyal partner – of sorts – who could provide domestic duties and emotional support while being able to date freely and not commit to Robyn. Her co-stars, and viewers, begged her to move on, but she refused. After a rollercoaster relationship, they got re-engaged in Season 5, and wed at the end of Season 7 following a private cheating scandal involving Juan that eventually went public. Nothing Juan does seems to make Robyn fed up enough to walk away. But after episode aired on Dec. 17, fans are saying enough is enough

Robyn's co-stars have badgered her about keeping her scandal private, and rightfully so, after their drama has played out on the public platform. After questioning whether Robyn speaking about Juan being fired as Head Coach at a local university, she became emotional at the implication that her actions caused him to lose his job. She called Juan for emotional support, and he gave her everything but a shoulder to cry on. Instead, viewers watched as he berated her for having feelings, and cut the call short. Social media users have since been sharing their feelings on the matter.