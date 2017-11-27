‘RHOP’ Cast Member’s Mother Dies on Thanksgiving Day

Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Karen Huger is having a tough holiday season, losing her mom on Thanksgiving morning.

A rep for the show confirmed to Page Six that Georgia Raines Wooden had passed away at the age of 71 due to kidney failure. Huger and her mother were very close, fans of the reality franchise will remember.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The publication reported that Huger and her family were at Wooden’s side as she passed away Thursday.We’re told Huger, 54, and other close family members were with her until the moment she passed on Thursday. She is survived by her husband and three kids.

Wooden had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Huger revealed, leading the reality personality to work hand-in-hand with the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I need to help, I need to find a cure for this,” she said in September at a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Huger has not said anything about her mother’s passing on social media as of Sunday, but has gushed over her mom in the past.

Mom thank you for all of the love and support you”ve given me through the years, All that I am is because of you! #blessed #justbecause #rhop 🌸 A post shared by Karen Huger (@officialkarenhuger) on May 28, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

“Mom thank you for all of the love and support you’ve given me through the years,” she captioned a Maya Angelou quote in 2016. “All that I am is because of you!”