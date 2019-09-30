‘RHOP’ Husband Michael Darby Responds to New Sexual Misconduct Claims

More sexual misconduct claims are coming to light against The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby. In Sunday’s reunion finale, Michael continued to deny the initial accusation that he had groped a cameraman’s butt, for which he was facing charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact that were eventually dismissed in court due to insufficient evidence.

But RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Bassett Dillard and Monique Samuels revealed in the reunion that they had heard additional allegations of a similar nature from as early as 2016.

“Producers have told us you have done that to them,” Bryant told Michael, as per PEOPLE.

“I was told the same thing,” added Dixon. “That the same night that Michael grabbed [Andrew Martin’s] butt, he also went around and grabbed their butts.”

While Michael denied having done so, Karen’s husband Ray Huger then revealed he had seen Michael grab Bravo boss Andy Cohen’s butt after filming a RHOP reunion.

“I’ve seen you grab someone’s behind, for myself. I saw you in a different situation,” he said. “I saw you grab Andy’s butt at the reunion. … I saw that. You guys were kidding around. It’s not a big deal.”

“I did believe you did it,” he added of the cameraman’s claim. “I didn’t think it was a bad thing. I thought you were being playful. … My situation was, you do that. You told me and you told the world that you do that in Australia all the time.”

Michael denied having grabbed Cohen as well, doubling down, “What a waste of time. There’s another unfounded accusation from someone.”

“You and I might have had a fun joke about it. I don’t think I grabbed your butt,” he told Cohen, who agreed that he didn’t remember anything untoward happening.

“I don’t remember,” the Watch What Happens Live host chimed in. “I’m sure I was fine with it. The show went well, I love you guys.”

While Michael maintained his innocence the whole time, the other Housewives left the reunion unconvinced.

“A question mark remains,” Karen said. “I hope for Michael that he stops or doesn’t behave this way, if he’s doing this.”

Photo credit: Brian Stukes/Getty Images