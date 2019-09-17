‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Back With Ex-Husband Who Cheated on Her

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant is dating her ex-husband again, pastor Jamal H. Bryant, after he cheated on her over a decade ago. The reality star and her former husband were married from 2002 to 2009 before they famously split following his affair.

During the Season 4 reunion, she opened up to the cast and fans expressing there’s a sense of comfort with Jamal and no one knows her like he does.

“I am enjoying the pursuit and I am open,” Gizelle revealed. “There’s nobody who knows me like that man.”

After they went separate ways, they remained on good terms while co-parenting their three daughters: Grace, 14, plus Angel and Adore who are 13-year-old twins. Jamal is the pastor of megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The pair decided to start seeing each other again since last year after the father of three started to “heavily” pursue her. While some may not agree with her decision, she confessed that she’s forgiven his past and that “nobody is what their mistakes are.”

“I look back and I just feel like, nobody is what their mistakes are,” Bryant expressed. “I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person. So we’re baby stepping, but we’re moving in a direction that we want to move into. And I do love when we’re all together as a family.”

She continued to say that their kids are still getting used to the transition.

“You know what, they’re a little confused, to be honest with you, because they’ve never seen us together in that way,” she added. “We got divorced 12 years ago. So when he comes into town and he wants to take me out, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, aren’t we all going?’ ‘Cause that’s what they normally do.”

While their relationship comes as a surprise to some, at the same time, there have been little hints here and there that make this situation not as much of a shock to fans. Back in April, she shared a sweet family photo during their kids spring break enjoying a day in the basket of a hot air balloon.

Commenters expressed their desire to see the family back together again too.

“Yaaaaassss. I would love to see union back together,” one fan wrote.

“We’re very close. We have a great relationship. We’re great,” she confessed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in May playing coy when asked what they were. “But we’re not officially back together or anything like that. But we are great friends.”