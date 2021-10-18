‘RHOP’ Fans React to Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton’s Emotional Moment

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are clapping like proud mamas now that Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton have made amends…at least temporarily. After multiple episodes of the two throwing vicious shade toward one another, they had a tearful moment featuring apologies and accountability during the Oct. 17 episode. Whether or not their truce will last has yet to be seen as they are continuing their beef on social media as the episodes air live weekly.

The drama between the two started after Thornton dissed Dillard’s music video production. Thornton told Dillard that the shoot was unorganized and “low-budget.” Dillard shot back, telling Thornton, “Your mama’s low budget.” unfortunately, Dillard’s response hit deeper than she probably intended.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thornton has been open this season about her mother’s past struggles. The newcomer has explained that her relationship with her mother has been estranged in her adulthood as her mother struggled with drug addiction. She also served an eight-year prison sentence. Thornton also spent time in the foster care system as a result of her mother’s struggles. Now, they are working on building a closer bond.

Dillard refused to apologize for the comments, even after learning of Thornton’s background. But during the recent episode, both women acknowledged their wrongdoings, explained what comments hurt them, and promised to do better moving forward. Social media users reactions are overwhelmingly positive.

A fresh start

https://twitter.com/Moment4Clive/status/1449932856462090241?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Who know what the future holds for Dillard and Thornton? Hopefully, it’s more positive than their relationship has been this season.

A civil conversation

https://twitter.com/Purify_toast17/status/1449938699832156161?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Any sit-down conversation between Housewives stars always have the potential to explode. Luckily, Dillard and Thornton chose the mature route.

A proud moment

https://twitter.com/gal_traveling_/status/1449939837948157955?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Many viewers have been sick of the fighting between the two co-stars. This Twitter user is jumping for joy and beaming with pride that apologies were exchanged.

Candiace, the grown-up

https://twitter.com/BeenieHilton/status/1449940279339978754?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For weeks, Dillard has been accused of lacking accountability for anything she says when she’s upset. Many believe she hits below the belt. This Twitter user is happy to see a different side of Dillard.

Grown women ish

https://twitter.com/BMAworldwide/status/1449940983009923073?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No one expected for Dillard and Thornton to come together the way they did during the episode. However, this Twitter user is happy they did.

Maybe the rest of the cast will follow suiit

https://twitter.com/BravoBeliefs/status/1449941733266055170?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user is hopeful that more apologies amongst the cast will take place. Maybe Dillard and Thornton will serve as an example.