‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Stands by Husband Michael After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is defending husband Michael after he was arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old Bravo star supported her husband, 29 years her senior, in a photo she posted of him on her Instagram Story Saturday, as reported by Us Weekly. She captioned the photo, “No charges filed. No arrest made. No Bravo suspension. No worries. We’ll keep you posted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, TMZ broke the news that Michael had been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact after a Bravo cameraman named Orville Palmer said he groped him and grabbed his butt during filming.

Palmer claimed that Michael had assaulted him on Sept. 1 while filming in Maryland, saying the man afterwards gave him a “flirtatious look.” He added at that point, he told Michael to stop before reporting the incident to his supervisor and filing charges three days later. He could face up to 11 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

According to NBC Miami, Palmer has also filed for a restraining order against Michael, claiming in court documents that another similar incident happened in August, when Michael kicked him in the butt while he was filming. His application for a restraining order has been reportedly denied.

Bravo and the show’s production company, Truly Original, suspended Michael after charges were filed, telling TMZ in a statement, that the network has “comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew. We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners.”

Truly Original has also launched an independent investigation about the incident.

Bravo has had another star recently arrested for sexual assault. Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was arrested last week for alleged assault and battery second degree in relation to accusations of sexual assault leveled against him by a woman in him employ known on the show as “Nanny Dawn.” Two other women have also accused him of sexual assault in recent months.

After police announced they would be investigating Ravenel’s behavior, he announced he would be leaving the show. He was not a part of the season reunion after allegations surfaced.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

He has also denied the allegations against him via a lawyer.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s lawyer Richard P. Terbrusch told PEOPLE in a statement. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Photo credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group