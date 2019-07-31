‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Reveals First Look at Son Dean

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is giving fans a first look at her and husband Michael Darby’s first son, showing off the little one in photos by PEOPLE just weeks after giving birth. The family looks happy and healthy in the sweet portraits, which Ashley also shared to her Instagram account with a heartfelt caption.

“It is with the biggest, most glowingly happy hearts that we introduce you to our beautiful son, Dean Michael Darby,” she wrote, in part. “He was born on 7/7/19 at 9:17am, weighing 8lbs 1oz.”

Talking to PEOPLE about life as a new mom, the RHOP star said she has been “overwhelmingly happy,” despite the “not sleeping and little aches and pains that come with motherhood.”

“Seeing this little being that was inside my body just a few weeks ago is just mesmerizing for me,” she added of her son. “It’s so crazy how much he’s changed from when he was first born to even the second week. He looked like me and now he looks more like Michael. He’s a cutie!”

Recovering from her “first bout of postpartum blues,” which the reality personality discussed with followers on social media last week, Ashley has also been coming back to herself after suffering mastitis.

“It’s been a pretty miserable few days but Michael’s really helped me a lot,” Ashley said of the recovery process. “I’m very lucky in that sense. I didn’t have a father growing up so I never really understood how involved men are in children’s lives. Maybe it’s just my lack of experience with it. But he’s incredibly hands on. It’s been very eye-opening for me and very comforting.”

As for if the couple is looking to add another member to their family, Ashley said, “I definitely want more children. I want as many kids as I can have,” but noted of her husband, “Michael has some limitations and he’s practical about his lifestyle and his age. He’s very practical. Like, ‘I don’t want to be in this position of not being able to be there for my kids.’ “

That might not be for long, however, with the Bravo star revealing, “But he actually has been changing his tune a little quicker than even I expected, and he’s already talking about another child. … It’s almost a when, instead of an if.”

Photo credit: Brian Stukes/Getty Images