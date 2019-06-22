‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel Over Sobriety Comments

Luann de Lesseps may not have been as over the words she exchanged with Bethenny Frankel in Miami after all.

The Real Housewives of New York City star responded to what the Skinnygirl mogul said about her during her appearance on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Frankel and de Lesseps got into a heated argument about the cabaret star’s nonchalant post-rehab behavior. Frankel called de Lesseps out for not caring about her friends after they had assisted her amid her court case and rehab stint.

“Everyday it’s about you!” Frankel said on the RHONY episode. “I took weeks of my life for you! I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday, I spoke to your kids, I sat outside your driveway to make sure you didn’t drive your car, you almost crashed your boat and killed your friends.”

During her appearance on the live show, Frankel elaborated on her claims with Cohen and listing all the things she did for de Lesseps during her difficult times before rehab.

“I went all in. I got her rehab paid for. So I just felt like, ‘What the hell are you doing? Like, who are you? How are you so not self-aware?’” Frankel said. “Even right after that moment, she was like, ‘Well I’ve been going through a lot.’ I don’t want to be like, ‘I’ve been going through a lot, but I’ve been through a little bit this year.’”

After hearing about what her co-star had to say on Thursday, de Lesseps took to Twitter to clap back, as first reported by Radar Online.

“I don’t owe Bethenny Frankel my life, friends are there help each other out #WWHL,” Luann tweeted on Thursday. “Friends don’t keep tabs #WWHL. You don’t help someone and throw it in their face #RHONY.”

Not all of Frankel’s words were bad regarding de Lesseps during her appearance.

“I think she’s doing the best that she can,” Frankel said diplomatically, accidentally referencing de Lesseps 2017 arrest. “I think sometimes you don’t know what everyone’s thinking, you want a get out of jail free card — sorry for the reference — but I don’t know.”

“I think she’s really into what she’s doing right now, and it’s hard to see, because she’s got her own thing going on,” the Skinnygirl mogul added. “I genuinely don’t know. It’s OK.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.