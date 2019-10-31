‘RHONY’ Star Barbara Kavovit Slams ‘Narcissist’ Luann de Lesseps, Says They’re No Longer Friends

It seems as though the drama never ends on the Real Housewives of New York, however, now that Barbara Kavovit is getting frank about Luann de Lesseps, the drama between these two may be over. In an appearance on Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood podcast, Kavovit is breaking her silence on how she really feels about her now-former friend saying she’s “disgusted with her.”

“The narcissism of this woman, the self-importance and her blatant disregard for people that have helped her has got to stop,” she explained on Wednesday. “Not only myself, but [our mutual friend] Anne and I’m sure Bethenny [Frankel], and even Mary, who does her makeup, we are disgusted with her. It’s just her total disregard for anyone else. I have no words for her anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two ladies have been friends for almost 15 years, but Kavovit said what was the “last straw” for her was when Lesseps appeared on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM show where she made some rude comments about her then friend.

“Girlfriend, I can carry a tune, so hell with Barbara,” Lesseps said as a response to Kavovit saying her friend was “no Adele” during a July episode of the reality series. “That’s the second time, also, that she got caught on camera talking smack about me. … you have to pull the weeds, so you can make room for the flowers.”

However, Kavovit fired back, once again, referring to the word “narcissist” to describe her co-star.

“That’s the thing with a narcissist, you can look at yourself and believe that everything about you is so wonderful and throw everyone away,” she explained to the outlet. “I remember last year, picking her up off the floor, literally, trying to carry her, protect her. I was her protector for 14 years. … To make it like she’s pull weeds, like I was the bad person, like Bethenny was the bad person? … My prediction? She hasn’t hit rock bottom yet.”

“There is no good with Luann,” she added. “I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again.”

It wasn’t long ago that Lesseps was thanking her friends for encouraging her to return to rehab in July 2018 after they staged an intervention following her desire to purchase a $6 million dollar mansion. Her desire to purchase the 8,000 square-foot place was a result of her relapse and was the red flag that alarmed her friends.