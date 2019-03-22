‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Talks Her ‘Tough’ Spot in Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps Fight

Smack dab in the middle of Real Housewives of New York City‘s Team Blonde and Team Brunette, Sonja Morgan is trying to bring everyone back together.

Trying to maintain her friendships with all the Housewives amid Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley‘s ongoing fight — which started when Dorinda threw Lu’s drunken arrest in her face last season — was definitely an awkward spot, Sonja told PopCulture.com this week.

“It’s tough, because I want Luann and Dorinda to maintain their friendship,” she explained. “They were so close, and I hate to see Luann’s sobriety come between the two of them almost.”

Inviting both to her PAPER Magazine party in Wednesday’s episode, Sonja added, was an attempt to mend that relationship in a non-threatening environment filled with everyone from bohemians to high-society types.

“If they can’t come together at this party!” she joked. “This is a non-judgemental group.”

Ramona Singer’s claim during the Season 10 reunion that she had seen Luann get kicked out of a restaurant for being too drunk after her first stay in rehab is also making things a little tense in the RHONY world right now.

Despite being “like a sister” to Ramona, Sonja agreed the dig at Lu while she wasn’t even there to defend herself was uncalled for.

“Well, I wouldn’t like that either,” she told PopCulture.com, adding that before it was brought up early in the season, “Honestly I forgot all about it.”

“Ramona makes me look filtered,” the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer joked.

The real friendships between the women is part of what keeps Bravo fans coming back to RHONY year after year, as are the quick wits and sharp tongues of the New York Housewives.

“When the chips are down we are there for each other,” Sonja explained. “But also, because we are so close, we don’t hesitate to give it to each other.”

In the time Sonja isn’t playing referee between friend groups, she told PopCulture.com she’s in “a really good place,” having given up her responsibilities at the townhouse to rent it out and live closer with her daughter in a Columbus Circle apartment.

Having more time to care for herself, Sonja has been incorporating CoolSculpting — an FDA-cleared fat-reduction treatment — into her life to freeze fat cell growth in stubborn areas she’s looking to slim down.

First hearing about the non-invasive treatment, Sonja admitted she was planning to “wait and watch” to see if the results were long-lasting, not just another wellness fad.

“I went to the doctor and I loved it,” she said. “It’s become a part of my self-care, along with getting my rest, eating well and exercise.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images for Blue Jacket