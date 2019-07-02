‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer Get Into Screaming Match After Pride Parade

Not even World Pride Day could stop the tension from boiling over between Real Housewives of New York City stars Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. The pair, and several other Bravo TV stars, appeared on the network’s float at Sunday’s New York City Pride Parade and apparently got into it afterward.

Things were fine — or at least civil — between the pair during the parade, but the drama reached a peak during the ride to a parade after party, according to PEOPLE. Morgan and Mortimer reportedly got into a screaming match over their friendship while sharing a car to the event.

While aboard the float, Morgan and Mortimer steered clear of one another. In the car next to each other, however, the drama was inevitable. PEOPLE reported that Morgan slammed Mortimer for not saying nicer things about her when speaking to the press.

“Be nice!” she screamed. “Say thank you for the housekeeper. Hype me as a great friend. Say thank you!”

The pair were in the car with Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, and Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken. Dodd is the one who filmed and shared bits and pieces of the fight on Instagram. She deleted them, according to PEOPLE, but not before fans saw them and recorded them for their own purposes.

“You still don’t understand which is so f—ed up,” Mortimer quipped back at Morgan. “I literally walked in after being abused, mentally and physically by a man, I walked in within a month…”

Morgan interrupted, saying, “It’s not about you! Why is it always about her?”

“That’s bulls—,” Mortimer said in the video. “You know what, Sonja Morgan, if you’re going to do this bulls— with me right now…”

“Did I bring you on the show or what?” Morgan asked.

Locken, Dodd and Farahan tried to calm the situation to no avail.

A source told PEOPLE Mortimer and Morgan got into it before the parade, but only the latter argument was captured on camera. Mortimer is said to have confronted Morgan about insensitive comments she made about her dead dog on Real Housewives of New York City.

“They were bickering and arguing all morning,” the insider said. “Mix that with a day of drinking and it’s no surprise it got that bad. I’m surprised they didn’t strangle one another on the float!”

Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.